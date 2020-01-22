Free electronic tax services for SC residents

(WSPA)- South Carolina residents may be eligible for free electronic filing services for the 2020 tax season.

Providers are offering free electronic filing for both federal and South Carolina tax returns who meet certain qualifications. The services are free for residents who meet a certain Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) or qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit (ETC), according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue’s website.

Tax Slayer offers free services for both federal and state tax returns if you meet one of the following qualifications:

An AGI less than $69,000, and you were under the age of 51 in 2019

H&R Block offers free federal and state tax preparation and e-file, if you meet one of the following qualifications:

You are between the ages of 17-51 (as of 12/31/19)

You were Active Duty Military

OnLine Taxes at OLT.com offers free federal and state online tax preparation and e-filing, if you meet one of the following qualifications:

Have an AGI between $14,000 and $69,000 regardless of age, or

You were Active Duty Military with an AGI of $69,000 or less

1040 Now offers free federal and state income tax preparation and E-file for taxpayers who meet the following qualifications:

Have an AGI of $32,000 or less, and

Are a South Carolina resident

Free Tax USA Free File Edition offers free federal and state tax preparation if you meet the following qualifications:

Have an AGI of $36,000 or less, or

If you qualify for the EITC, or

If you served Active Duty Military in 2019 with and AGI less than 69,000

The IRS Free File Program, sponsored by Intuit Turbo Tax, is donating free online federal and state tax returns and extensions for taxpayers if you meet one of the following requirements:

Have an AGI of $36,000 or less, or

If you qualify for the EITC, or

If you served Active Duty Military in 2019 with and AGI less than 69,000 (includes Reservists and National Guard)

Tax Act offers free federal and state returns if you meet the following qualifications:

If you qualify for the EITC, or

Have an AGI of $59,000 or less and you are 56 years old or younger, or

If you served Active Duty Military in 2019 with and AGI less than 69,000

South Carolina residents who don’t qualify through these services may be able to file electronically for free using South Carolina Fillable Forms.

Note: Many of the websites must be accessed through the links above to avoid any charges or fees.