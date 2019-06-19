Free hands-on activities at World of Energy

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA) – Nearly every Wednesday in June and July Duke Energy’s World of Energy Center in Seneca offers free hands-on activities for children ages 6 to 12 years old.

Mikayla Kreuzberger, Duke Energy’s Corporate Communications, said the free summer program is geared towards 6 to 12 years old, but all ages are welcome if they’re really interested.

“The Roper Mountain Science Center [will be] here to provide their presentation called ‘Arks and Sparks’ which is all about energy and electricity,” Kreuzberge said,”We’ll have several activities throughout the next few weeks. We’ll have art projects, we’ll be building and shooting rockets.”

Kreuzberge said the rooms fill up fast since they started back on Wednesday, June 12. She said the best thing to do is arrive early, around 9:30 a.m. to get a seat.

