Free health screenings available in Cherokee Co.

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) — Free health screenings are available today in Cherokee County.

Jessica Pickens, spokesperson for Spartanburg Regional Health System, said the event ensures everyone has access to screenings for potentially serious diseases and learn more about where they can get needed treatment.

Pickens said they are screening for heart disease and prostate cancer. You can also get your blood pressure checked, talk to a nutrition counselor and much more.

They’re offering free cardiovascular screenings today as well.

Screenings are for uninsured adults 40 and older who don’t have a primary care physician.

“It’s important to Spartanburg Regional to connect patients to screenings they might not otherwise have access to and learn about conditions they might not be aware of, so they can receive care to help get healthy said Jessica Pickens of Spartanburg Regional health system.

Screenings are from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 12 at Cherokee Medical Center at 1530 N. Limestone Street in Gaffney.

Registration is required. Call 864-577-4047 to register.