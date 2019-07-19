Free ice cream in downtown Greer for National Ice Cream Day amid construction

The CenterG construction is still pressing on in downtown Greer as a huge streetscape project brings the city a new look.

Local businesses are getting people to visit downtown for a special day this weekend amid torn up roads.

Sunday, July 21 is National Ice Cream Day. The CenterG marketing team, Greer CPW, Sossamon construction and Cotransco in charge of work at Greer Station will be funding 300 small bowls of ice cream between Stomping Grounds and Abbott’s Frozen Custard.

Ice cream will be available at Stomping Grounds at 9 AM and Abbotts Frozen Custard at 11 AM

Business owners said they’re grateful for the quick work by construction workers and the people who still come to make sure business in Greer is thriving.

Futuregreer.com to see more about the project that is scheduled to be finished in November.