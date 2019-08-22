Free internet safety seminar offered today in Greenville

The public is invited to a free event Thursday from 4 to 6 PM on the eighth floor of the Clemson one building in downtown Greenville. The public is invited to a free event Thursday from 4 to 6 PM on the eighth floor of the Clemson one building in downtown Greenville.

The seminar is being put on by i4series And will feature speakers including a cyber security consultant, school and former law-enforcement Internet security expert and a crime prevention specialist.

Experts will talk about topics like avoiding Internet creditors, Sexting and cyber bullying to assist parents in protecting their children.

Greenville county school district Internet security expert Rick Floyd said something as seemingly harmless as posting too much information on the Internet can impact a child or teenager for the rest of their life.

Boyd gives the example of a teenager posting a nude photo for sending it to someone. He says that photo will live on online for the rest of their life and could even impact their ability to get a job in the future.

Turner continue that he will talk about how predators can conceal their voice and appearance when speaking to children online and often use the messaging feature in different apps like TickTock which he says requires teenagers to be at least 13 or older to games. He says they often lie about their age to gain access to the app and then other users .

Experts said they encourage children to report when an online user asks them for personal information. Turner encourages parents to monitor all online activity and report anything suspicious to the appropriate authorities.

