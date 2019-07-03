Free Meals in Laurens County School District 55

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Practically all summer, children ages 18 years and younger have been able to take advantage of the Laurens County School District’s , LCSD, 55 free summer meals program.

Even if children don’t attend Laurens County schools, they’re welcome to a free hot meal for breakfast or lunch at one of 15 different locations, Wanda Knight said.

Knight has served as the district’s Director of Student Nutrition Services for several years. She’s seen the many positives this free meal program has given the greater community.

” We feel there’s certainly a need here in Laurens 55. We have about 70% poverty and of course children during the summer are concerned sometimes about where to get their meals. Where their next meal is coming from. Well, we’re here to provide that service for them,” Knight said.

She noted, the program has allowed some of the district’s student nutrition professionals to work during June, July, and August if they’d like.

“Approximately 50% of LCSD 55’s student nutrition staff is able to continue working,” Knight added.

The summer meals program started soon after the school year ended, Monday, June 10, 2019, and will run until August 16, 2019.

To learn about one of the 15 different sites where and when is being offered, click here.