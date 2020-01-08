Free nutrition class offered by Clemson SNAP Ed and Sustaining Way

Greenville, SC (WSPA-TV)

Sustaining Way, an interfaith nonprofit that uses education, collaboration, and workforce development to cultivate a thriving, sustainable community and environment, is partnering with Clemson Snap Ed encouraging the community to start a new year embracing a healthy diet.

This is a free nutrition education workshop at Annie’s House at 60 Baxter Street in Greenville.

Nutritionist Hannah Wigington, from Clemson Youth Learning Institute’s Snap-Ed program, will offer nutrition and budgeting tips and host a cooking demonstration with samples of healthy food.

Wigington said she will also read nutrition food labels, allocate healthy portion sizes, and talk about how to shop for everything on a budget.

The class is Tuesday, January 14, from 5:30 PM to 7 PM and there’s no RSVP required.

Children are welcome and tours will also be given of the home.