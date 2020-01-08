Free nutrition class offered by Clemson SNAP Ed and Sustaining Way

Greenville, SC (WSPA-TV)

Sustaining Way, an interfaith nonprofit that uses education, collaboration, and workforce development to cultivate a thriving, sustainable community and environment, is partnering with Clemson Snap Ed encouraging the community to start a new year embracing a healthy diet.

This is a free nutrition education workshop at Annie’s House at 60 Baxter Street in Greenville.

Nutritionist Hannah Wigington, from Clemson Youth Learning Institute’s Snap-Ed program, will offer nutrition and budgeting tips and host a cooking demonstration with samples of healthy food.
Wigington said she will also read nutrition food labels, allocate healthy portion sizes, and talk about how to shop for everything on a budget.

The class is Tuesday, January 14, from 5:30 PM to 7 PM and there’s no RSVP required.

Children are welcome and tours will also be given of the home.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

