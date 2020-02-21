ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A free prom dress boutique will be available for area high school students at the Anderson Mall next weekend.

The South Carolina Bar Young Lawyers Division will be offering free prom dresses on Feb. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. as part of their Cinderella Project.

SC Bar YLD member Leslie Mcintosh said new and gently used prom dresses, shoes and accessories will be available at the boutique for any area high school students planning to attend prom.

McIntosh said the boutique will be set up inside of the Anderson Mall and resemble other stores to help eliminate the stigma around picking out a free prom dress.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Cinderella Project can do so at the following locations until Feb. 21:

Mcintosh, Sherard, Sullivan & Brousseau, 138 N. Main St., Anderson 29621

Anderson Mall Management Office, 3131 N. Main St., Anderson 29621

Wagner Wealth Management, 301 S. Mcduffie St., Anderson 29624

Katherine MArie Weddings, 211 E. Benson St., Anderson 29624

The Lot Project, 302 W. Market St., Anderson 29624

Keller Williams – Chappelear and Associates, 4105 Liberty Hwy., Anderson 29621

Foothills Property Management, 2001 N. Main St., Anderson 29621

Carolina Alliance Bank – Powdersville Office, 10515 Anderson Rd., Easley 29642

Anderson Arts Center, 110 Federal St., Anderson 29625

Click here to learn more about the Cinderella Project and the boutique.