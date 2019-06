TRYON, NC (WSPA) – A free summer camp for underprivileged kids kicked off Monday morning at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring.

The Unity in the Community organization puts on the camp every year to give kids in a rural area the same opportunities other kids get.

Our own Jackie Brown was a keynote speaker of the event on Monday.











This is the organization’s third year holding the camp and is funded by the Polk County Community Foundation.