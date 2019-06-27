Free testing available across SC for National HIV Testing Day

This electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health shows a human T cell, in blue, under attack by HIV, in yellow, the virus that causes AIDS. The virus specifically targets T cells, which play a critical role in the body’s immune response against invaders like bacteria and viruses. Colors were added by the source. On Thursday, March 7, 2019, researchers reported that monthly shots of HIV drugs worked as well as daily pills to control the virus that causes AIDS in two large international tests. (Seth Pincus, Elizabeth Fischer, Austin Athman/National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/NIH via AP)

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Nearly a dozen locations across South Carolina are offering free HIV testing as part of National HIV Testing Day, June 27.

There are nearly 20,000 South Carolina residents living with diagnosed HIV infection, according to the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control.

11 locations around the state will be offering free HIV testing on Thursday, including one in the Upstate.

SEE: Full list of locations in SC offering free HIV testing

The CDC recommends everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care.

“Most people in the early stages of HIV infection have no symptoms,” said Ali Mansaray, Director of DHEC’s STD/HIV and Viral Hepatitis Division.

“Early diagnosis can link people to services that will help them stay healthy longer, benefit most from treatment, reduce costly hospital visits and help prevent transmission to others.”

For more information about HIV testing as well as local HIV testing sites, visit DHEC’s service locator by clicking here.