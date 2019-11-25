Free Thanksgiving meals around the Upstate, WNC

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Thanksgiving Day is just days away and if you’re needing a place for you and your family to go to enjoy a meal for free, there are plenty of places around the Upstate:

Miracle Hill Rescue Mission Greenville will be hosting a Thanksgiving dinner at 575 W. Washington St in downtown Greenville on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army in Greenville, 417 Rutherford St., will be providing a meal on Thanksgiving Day from noon to 2 p.m. in their dining hall. Miracle Hill ministries donated the turkeys for the event. For more information, click here.

Long Branch Baptist Church in Greenville, located on 28 Bolt Street in Greenville, will be having a Thanksgiving meal for the community on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Click here for more information about the church.

Labor of the Field Church, located at 493 Airline Road in Anderson, will host a Thanksgiving Day dinner at 5 p.m. For more information click here.

Tribble’s Thanksgiving Potluck and Live Music, will be held Thursday at 8 p.m. at 2910 Highway 86 in Piedmont. Those participating are asked to bring a dish or a side for the dinner, but said those not able to bring a food item are still welcome to attend. For more info, click here.

Project Feed 5000 hosted by Shady Oak Baptist Church in Greenville: Shady Oak Youth will volunteer on Thanksgiving Day at the Phyllis Wheatley Community Center, where they will feed those needing a meal from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

First Baptist Spartanburg will be providing Overflow Holiday Food Bags at The Bridge, located at 317 Green St. in Spartanburg Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as well as at Total Ministries, located at 976 S. Pine St. in Spartanburg Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will host its 3rd Annual “Week of Thankfulness” starting Monday, Nov. 25 through Friday, Nov. 29. The event will feature decorations, live music and food. It will take place each evening from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Western Carolina Rescue Ministries, located at 225 Patton Ave. in Asheville. For more information click here.

Word of Deliverance Church will host a free community Thanksgiving Day event on Thanksgiving Day from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. in the Cool Springs Gym, located at 400 W. Main. St. in Forest City. For more information, call 864-461-7178.