ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) — Nonprofit organizations like Anderson Faith Ministries and United Way of Anderson County partnered with Second Harvest Food Bank and Duke Energy in passing out turkeys and other thanksgiving items to the community.

The Executive Director of AIM said this has been a 15 year tradition.

“Anybody that’s been to the grocery store lately knows food prices are skyrocketing and it’s making it more and more difficult for families getting by to be able to prepare that Thanksgiving meal for themselves so we take a little bit of the pressure off so they can have a great Thanksgiving with their family and friends,” said Kristi King- Brock.

In years past, AIM has given away 600 turkeys, then 800 and now over 1,000.

According to Brock, having Thanksgiving meal giveaways at the Civic Center has made the process of giving back easier.

People who came out today agree.

“It was like 300 people when I came or more and so just the way it’s designed for us to come in and you know maneuver on through,” Mary Johnson.

Johnson describes the whole experience as life changing and one she will always remember.

“It’s just awesome, it’s the greatest blessing anyone could ever ask for. Just to know that this is the only meal some people will have for Thanksgiving and I mean it’s just a blessing,” said Johnson.

When organizers ran out of turkeys to give away, people were given gift cards to do their Thanksgiving shopping.

“Duke Energy, one of our funding partners, just presented us with a $25,000 check to offset the cost with not just this put with our food operations,” said King-Brock.

List of free thanksgiving Meals in Anderson:

Wednesday, November 22nd: Anderson Emergency Kitchen, 1527 South Main Street, Anderson, SC. Eat in- sit down meal. 10:45 a.m.- 12:30 p.m. First come, first served.

Thursday, November 23, 2023. The Haven of Rest Ministries, Thanksgiving Meal Ministry, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Meals can be picked up at the tent set up at 219 West Whitner Street, Anderson, SC.