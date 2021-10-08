Freebie: City of Greenville provides free Greenlink bus rides all day on Friday

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As a part of their Try Transit Month, the City of Greenville and Greenlink is providing a free bus ride to residents all day on Friday.

This is a part of a month-long initiative that features a variety of activities and events to introduce Greenlink and its services to the greater Greenville community.

If you’re headed downtown for the 40th Fall for Greenville Festival and need want to take a bus ride, now would be a great time to try it out.

City of Greenville Tweet

‘Fare Free Day’ sponsored by Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union will last between the hours of 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Ride any Greenlink bus, or make advance reservations for a GAP trip, on Friday, October 8 for FREE.

Click here to find a schedule and routes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store