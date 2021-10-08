Freebie: City of Greenville provides free Greenlink bus rides all day on Friday

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – As a part of their Try Transit Month, the City of Greenville and Greenlink is providing a free bus ride to residents all day on Friday.

This is a part of a month-long initiative that features a variety of activities and events to introduce Greenlink and its services to the greater Greenville community.

If you’re headed downtown for the 40th Fall for Greenville Festival and need want to take a bus ride, now would be a great time to try it out.

‘Fare Free Day’ sponsored by Greenville Heritage Federal Credit Union will last between the hours of 5:30 a.m. until 11:30 p.m.

Ride any Greenlink bus, or make advance reservations for a GAP trip, on Friday, October 8 for FREE.

