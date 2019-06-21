Freebies in the Upstate: Krispy Kreme and Dairy Queen

**FILE** Krispy Kreme doughnuts are shown in Raleigh, N.C., in this April 12, 2007 file photo. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Inc. said Monday, June 4, 2007 its first-quarter loss for fiscal year 2008 widened as the doughnut maker continued its recovery from a bad stumble several years ago. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton, file)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – The first day of summer is not without its perks!

We’ve got some fun freebies for you and your family today and tomorrow!

Dairy Queen is kicking off the summer season with a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase at participating locations today.

To get your free cone:

Download the Dairy Queen app

Scroll down to Deals & Rewards

Click on the “Free Small Regular or Dipped Cone with Purchase” deal

Select Redeem

Show your app code to the cashier

And if ice cream isn’t your thing, there’s another sweet tweet just around the corner on Saturday.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the moon landing by giving away one free Original Filled Doughnut per guest on Saturday.

The offer is only valid at participating Krispy Kreme shops, which include three right here in the Upstate: