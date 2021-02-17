Freezing rain could lead to icy roads in northern Greenville County overnight and Thursday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Ahead of the possibility for freezing rain in parts of the Upstate overnight Wednesday and in to Thursday morning, the South Carolina Department of Transportation started treating major roadways with a salt brine Wednesday morning.

Freezing rain could make roadways slippery.

“Freezing rain is rain that falls, but when it hits the surface, it freezes on contact,” said Jessica Stumpf, who is the deputy director of Greenville County Emergency Management.

Stumpf said drivers should be extra cautious.

“The roads may look wet, but they also have a little bit of ice on them,” she said. “So just be wary of that as you are out and about tomorrow morning.”

Duke Energy is warning icy weather and high winds could cause nearly a million power outages in the Carolinas starting Thursday.

Stumpf said the northern part of Greenville County is most at risk for hazardous conditions.

“The current forecast is showing that it’s mainly going to be north of Interstate 85, north mostly of the city of Greenville,” she said. “But once you get north of Highway 11, especially into the highest elevations of the county, that’s where we’re going to see a little more in the way of ice. We’re talking maybe up to a quarter of an inch of ice.”

SCDOT is warning drivers to stay off the roadways if they can and preparing for whatever the wintry weather brings.

“We are preparing for ice, snow flooding, downed trees, all of it,” said Pete Poore, who is the director of communications for SCDOT.