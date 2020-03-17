French Open postponed until September because of COVID-19

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020, file photo, construction work of the newly built roof of the Philippe Chatrier center court is pictured at Roland Garros stadium in Paris. The French Open has been postponed because of the conoravirus. The French Tennis Federation announced Tuesday, March 17, 2020, that the clay-court event will run from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4. Main draw competition was supposed to start on May 24. (Martin Bureau/Pool via AP, File)

(AP) – The French Open has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is the first Grand Slam tennis tournament affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The French tennis federation says the clay-court tournament will be played from Sept. 20 to Oct. 4.

The main draw was originally scheduled to begin in Paris on May 24.

The next major tennis championship currently on the calendar is Wimbledon, which is to start in late June in England.

Last week, the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours began announcing cancellations of various tournaments in response to the viral outbreak.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)