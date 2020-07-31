French’s Mustard partners Oskar Blues Brewery to create mustard beer

by: Michael Scheidt and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA) — To celebrate National Mustard Day, how about making a toast with Mustard Beer?

French’s Mustard has partnered with Oskar Blues Brewery to create this new pint.

“This is the mustard that’s sipped, not squeezed,” the brewery said in a statement. “For National Mustard Day, we created the brightest brewski you’ll ever taste, perfect for summer barbecues.”

Beer flavors have expanded over the years from Strawberry Shortcake to Wild Onion Pumpkin Ale.

Now comes Mustard Beer, described as “a semi-tart tropical wheat beer infused with an array of citrus fruits to complement French’s Classic Yellow Mustard. It includes hints of key lime, lemon, tangerine, and passion fruit to create a tart, refreshing match for the spice and zip of the mustard.”

You can buy this new creation starting Aug. 1, which happens to be National Mustard Day. It is only available in the United States.

Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard is expected to have the beer on tap.

