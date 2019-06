(WSPA) — Put on your best pout or get that filter ready.

Friday is National Selfie Day.

Believe it or not, selfies existed long before smart phones and social media.

Photographer Robert Cornelius took the first selfie in 1839, according to the Library of Congress.

That was 174 years before the word selfie was added to the Oxford Dictionary.

Click or tap here to see Cornelius’ self portrait.