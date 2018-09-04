Friends, family gather to remember man shot and killed

After a Greenville man was found shot dead around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, his friends and family members gathered to remember his life at a candlelight vigil Monday night.

Tim Anderson, 43, leaves behind five children. His loved ones said they are still in disbelief, and they just want to do know who would do such a thing.

Anderson led a simple life, according to his friends and family, who said he would go to work in the restaurant business, come home, and hang out with his family.

“He loved his kids,” said Anderson’s aunt Mary Walker. “Most young guys…they were nothing like Tim.”

That’s why his loved ones say they were shocked when he was found dead in his front yard with a bullet in his head.

“That’s what’s really shocking though,” Walker said. “I could see that if he was a person that was out here, you know, doing this and doing that…would suspect that something maybe would happen. But Tim wasn’t that kind of person.”

Danzell Brown said he worked with Tim at American Burger Co. for four years.

“He was awesome,” Brown said. “He was my kitchen manager. He taught me everything I know. He was a great person to be around…he took me under his wing.”

He said Anderson was a mentor and a friend.

“I looked up to him,” Brown said. “I wanted to walk in his footsteps. I wanted to be just like him.”

Monday night, Anderson’s loved ones gathered to remember him. They lit candles and released balloons. They also expressed frustration.

“It’s been stressful because I really want to know what’s going on,” said his daughter Maria Anderson. “I do not know what’s going on. I just want somebody to just come, and just let us know.”

Walker said they are all in the dark about why this happened, but they won’t stop fighting until they get answers.

“It was just hard to believe when I got that call, Walker said. “I couldn’t sleep. Couldn’t go back to sleep or nothing, and I’m still depressed….because I just need closure, you know…what happened?”

The family has set up a GoFundMe account for Anderson’s funeral expenses.