Friends, family say goodbye to ‘Radio’ at T.L. Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family are saying goodbye to James Kennedy, also lovingly known at “Radio,” today.

Kennedy died at the age of 73 on Sunday.

He was transported to T.L. Hanna High School Friday where he will lay in repose from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., according to McDougald Funeral Home.

Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.

FILE – In this Sept. 19, 2003 file photo James “Radio” Kennedy stands with the T.L. Hanna High School varsity football team behind him just before Friday night’s game against Fort Mill in Fort Mill, S.C. Kennedy, the man who was a fixture on the sidelines of the South Carolina high school’s football games for decades and whose life inspired a Hollywood movie, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. He was 73. (Amber M. McCloskey/The Herald via AP, File)

The funeral service for Radio will be held Saturday, December 21 at The Civic Center of Anderson at 2 p.m.

His burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.