Friends, family say goodbye to ‘Radio’ at T.L. Hanna High School

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Friends and family are saying goodbye to James Kennedy, also lovingly known at “Radio,” today.
Kennedy died at the age of 73 on Sunday.
He was transported to T.L. Hanna High School Friday where he will lay in repose from 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., according to McDougald Funeral Home.
Many knew Kennedy as the inspiration for the Hollywood movie “Radio,” which was based on his life.
The funeral service for Radio will be held Saturday, December 21 at The Civic Center of Anderson at 2 p.m.
His burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.