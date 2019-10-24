Friends remember man who fell 20′ from bucket truck in Inman

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County man is dead after falling from a bucket truck.

59-year-old Buck McDonald was cutting down a tree at a home off of Lyman Road in Inman when the accident happened.

“When I first got the phone call, I told them they were lying,” Terry Benfield said.

That was Terry Benfield’s reaction when he learned his long-time friend, Buck McDonald, died in a tree-cutting accident.

“I’ve known him ever since I was probably 10 or 11 years old,” Benfield said. “Super nice guy. Never met a stranger.”

McDonald was cutting down a tree at another friend’s home when he fell 20 feet. He died from his injuries.

“We were loading two big pieces onto his truck when his rope broke and threw him out of the bucket truck,” said the man who owns the property where the accident happened, Marvin Raines.

McDonald’s friends said he was in the tree-cutting business for quite some time, running “Buck’s Tree Service.”

“If you had a tree, it didn’t matter what size–small, big, whatever size it was–he was the man to call,” Benfield said.

McDonald’s friends told 7 News he usually wore an additional safety harness.

“He was very safe all the time. Wouldn’t let anybody get in the way,” Raines said. “It was just a freak accident and I’m surely going to miss Mr. McDonald.”

“He went doing something he loved,” Benfield added. “He was a good guy.”

