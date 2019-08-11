Frontier offers free flights to people a certain colorful last name

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Frontier Airlines plane generic

(CNN Newsource) – Frontier Airlines is offering a new deal that will surely make some people ‘green’ with envy.

The airline is running an online promotion called “Green Week.”

Anyone with the last name “Green” or “Greene” can fly free on August 13.

All you have to do is leave on the 13th and come back before 11:59pm on August 20.

Frontier says you just have to confirm your last name and then the airline will refund the price of your trip up to $400.

Frontier’s website states the promotion is part of a six-year initiative to make their flights more green.

The Colorado-based airline says it operates “America’s greenest flight.”

For more information on the promotion, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store