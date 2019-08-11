Frontier offers free flights to people a certain colorful last name

(CNN Newsource) – Frontier Airlines is offering a new deal that will surely make some people ‘green’ with envy.

The airline is running an online promotion called “Green Week.”

Anyone with the last name “Green” or “Greene” can fly free on August 13.

All you have to do is leave on the 13th and come back before 11:59pm on August 20.

Frontier says you just have to confirm your last name and then the airline will refund the price of your trip up to $400.

Frontier’s website states the promotion is part of a six-year initiative to make their flights more green.

The Colorado-based airline says it operates “America’s greenest flight.”

