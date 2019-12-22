Frozen beef patties recalled, may contain plastic

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Nearly 16,000 pounds of frozen beef patties have been recalled because they may contain plastic.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food and Safety and Inspection Service issued the recall of the ready-to-eat products from Cincinnati- based Advancepierre Foods, which is owned by Tyson Foods.

The products were not sold in retail stores, but distributed from an Iowa warehouse to institutions, including schools.

The FSIS is concerned some of the product may be in institutional freezers.

It said the recal was issued after a food- service establishment complained it found soft, green plastic in a patty.

Advance Pierre Foods said it did not receive any reports of injuries or illness, and it was recalling the patties out of an abundance of caution.

The recall is categorized as a low health risk.

The products should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.