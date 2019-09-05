VIDEO: Frying Pan camera live again as Hurricane Dorian rages

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A live camera 34 miles off the coast of North Carolina that earned fame during Hurricane Florence is back.
The camera atop the Frying Pan Tower shows an American flag on the platform.
During Florence, the flag, named “Kevin,” was battered throughout the hurricane and became badly damaged.
“Kevin” was later auctioned off for $10,900 in the weeks following Florence.
The proceeds went to the Red Cross and its relief efforts.
The tower was a lighthouse up until 1965. It is now is being used as a bed-and-breakfast after Neal bought it from the U.S. government.
