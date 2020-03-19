Fugitive from justice wanted out of Maryland arrested after traffic stop in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Oconee County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man wanted for being a fugitive from justice following a traffic stop this week.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a deputy on patrol in the area of Conner Boulevard and Rock Hill Road near Fair Play Tuesday said a green Chevrolet Silverado with a 45-day dealer tag that is no longer legal under South Carolina law.

When the deputy initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, the vehicle drove down a 100-feet driveway near Rock Hill Road, stopped and the driver of the vehicle attempted to run from the scene.

The driver — identified as William Charles Cox, Jr., 38, of Westminster, was taken into custody a short distance away.

A records check revealed Cox had a warrant out of Maryland with a nationwide extradition and he was arrested.

The sheriff’s office obtained a warrant charging him with being a fugitive from justice.

He was reportedly wanted out of Maryland for first-degree burglary and a probation violation.

Cox was taken to the Oconee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody at this time.

He was denied bond on the fugitive from justice warrant and received a combined $905 personal recognizance bond on the remaining charges.