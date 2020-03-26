Fugitive wanted after firing shots outside of car in Cherokee Co., deputies say

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are asking the public for help looking for a wanted fugitive who they say fired shots out of a car in Cherokee Co.

On March 26 at about 12:30 p.m., a deputy saw a passenger of a Ford Mustang point a pistol out the window and fire a shot into the woods along Carroll Estate Rd. in Gaffney.

The deputy continued following the vehicle at a safe distance and waited for additional units before making a traffic stop, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The vehicle continued up Corinth Rd. to Union Hwy and crossed over SC 18 onto Burnt Gin Rd., deputies say.

The deputy located the vehicle at a residence on Burnt Gin Rd. The driver told officers that the passenger had jumped from the vehicle and fled at the intersection of Corinth Rd. and SC 18.

Drone teams and blood hounds then searched the area less than half a mile from Corinth Baptist Church daycare, the news release said. Out of abundance of caution, the church was contacted to keep the kids inside and lock the doors.

A detective was posted in the parking lot of the daycare until the search was called off after about two hours, deputies say.

Officers arrested the driver, 30-year-old Jessica Lynn Cole, for aiding and abetting, after it was discovered the passenger, 30-year-old Jacob Anthony Phillips, was a wanted fugitive. Deputies say she knew he was wanted.

Jessica Cole (Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Phillips faces charges for larceny, as well as discharging a firearm from the moving vehicle and others once located.

The driver told officers that he threw the gun out the window on Corinth Rd.

Officers returned to the area and located the gun around 3:30 p.m.

Jacob Phillips is wanted by deputies in Cherokee Co. (Cherokee Co. Sheriff’s Office)

If you see Jacob Phillips, you are asked to not approach him. Call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC or 1-888-274-6372 or 864-489-2746 if you know his location.

You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.