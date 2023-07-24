Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – You have several chances to support Spartanburg County students by donating school supplies in the coming weeks. 7 News was live at Shelton’s Smoking Butts BBQ & Catering, one of several locations where you can give.

Fully Involved Events Upstate, run by Jeremy Parnell, is partnering with several local businesses and the car community in the Upstate to collect school supplies for students in Spartanburg County.

The group partners with other Upstate car shows and restaurants to hold events and the supplies help supplement what the students will gather for their upcoming classes.

The events group is looking for an interested school to donate the supplies to. Last year they raised $1000 worth and hope to be able to give $2500 this year.

Upcoming events are July 29th Crushing Cancer Softball Tournament at Laurens County Parks 409 Recreational Park Laurens, SC 8 am until end of tournament

August 5 Upstate Muscle Meet 114 W Butler Rd Mauldin, SC 7 pm-10 pm

August 6 Fishing for a Cure Car Show Joe’s Lake/Shelton’s Smoking Butts BBQ and Catering 155 Lake Place Greer, SC 2-5 pm

Visit the Facebook page for Fully Involved events

Here are the donation locations:

Plankowner Brewing 109 Sloane Garden Road Boiling Springs, SC

Shelton’s Smokin Butts BBQ and Catering at Joe’s Lake 155 Lake Place Greer, SC

Signs and Designs 1865 E. Main Street Duncan, SC

3101 Boiling Springs Rd Boiling Springs, SC

TGS Farms Country Store and More 5357 N Main Street Cowpens, SC

Bojangles 6163 US 221 Roebuck, SC 29376