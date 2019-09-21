Fundraiser in Greenville raises money for new Fisher House in Columbia

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A fundraiser in Greenville hopes to help pay for the building of a house in Columbia to support family members of hospitalized Veterans and active duty military.

The Fisher House in Columbia is being built to support Veterans and their families.

The fundraiser was held at Harley Davidson of Greenville.

The goal of the house is to keep families close to Veterans who are at William Jennings Bryan Dorn VA Medical Center.

Due to a lack of hotel rooms, Fisher House Columbia said up to 25% of treated Veterans had family members sleeping in their hospital room or in a vehicle.

“They deserve all the respect but also their families so veterans and active military families are often times over looked and this is just a way to take care of all them at one time,” said fundraiser coordinator Leslie Bouvier.

For more information on how to donate, click here.