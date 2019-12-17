Funeral arrangements for James ‘Radio’ Kennedy

James Robert “Radio” Kennedy walks on the red carpet in his hometown as he arrives for a screening of the movie “Radio,” which is based on his life, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2003, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – James Kennedy, also lovingly known as “Radio,” died Sunday at the age of 73.

According to McDougald Funeral Home, Radio will lie in repose at T.L. Hanna High School on Friday, December 20 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm.

Friends may also pay their respects to Radio at the McDougald Funeral Home on North Main Street in Anderson from Wednesday through Friday morning.

The funeral service for Radio will be held Saturday, December 21 at The Civic Center of Anderson at 2:00pm. His burial will follow the service at Forest Lawn Memorial Park.