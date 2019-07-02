Funeral for 11-year-old girl killed in Anderson shooting set for today

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – The funeral for an 11-year-old girl who died following a shooting on June 23 in Anderson will be held this afternoon in Starr.

Ja’Naiya Scott and two others were shot at a hoe on West End Avenue around 1:30 a.m. on June 23.

We reported earlier that the coroner’s office said all victims were inside the home when someone started shooting from the outside.

Scott later died following the shooting.

Her funeral service will be held at Generostee Baptist Church in Starr at 2 p.m. The interment will follow at New Silverbrook Cemetery.