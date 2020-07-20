Funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian set for Thursday

FILE- In this Nov. 20, 2013 file photo, President Barack Obama awards minister, author and civil rights activist Cordy Tindell “C.T.” Vivian, the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington. The Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. who organized pivotal civil rights campaigns and spent decades advocating for justice and equality, died Friday, July 17, 2020 at the age of 95.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

ATLANTA (AP) — The funeral for the Rev. C.T. Vivian, an early and key adviser to the Rev. Martin Luther King, is to be held Thursday.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, the service will be private and open only to family, according to a news release from the C.T. and Octavia Vivian Museum and Archives.

It’s scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday at Providence Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta, and will be streamed live online and broadcast by WSB-TV.

Vivian died at home in Atlanta of natural causes at age 95 on Friday, the same day that fellow civil rights leader U.S. Rep. John Lewis died.