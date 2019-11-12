Funeral held for girl found dead in SC landfill

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina community is mourning a 5-year-old girl whose body was found abandoned in a landfill.

A funeral was held Sunday in Sumter for Nevaeh Adams. Her body was found last month after 400 people sifted through 4 million pounds (1.8 million kilograms) of trash for weeks at a Richland County landfill.

Police say 28-year-old Daunte Johnson has confessed to killing Nevaeh and her mother, 29-year-old Sharee Bradley. Police say Johnson told them he tossed the girl’s body in a trash bin.

Two other children were found safe after Bradley’s body was found stabbed on Aug. 5.

WIS-TV reports Elijah Nelson, Nevaeh’s grandfather, told mourners that “this is the hardest thing I had to do,” acknowledging his granddaughter’s death.

DNA from the remains were matched to Nevaeh Adams.

