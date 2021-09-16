Funeral home owner gets honorary street signs along Howard St.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The owner of the longest-running black business in Spartanburg, Woodward Funeral Home, now has a road named after her.

Dr. Kay Woodward is the owner of the funeral home and previously taught at Converse University.

The two honorary street signs will be on a portion of Howard Street, beginning near Monarch Cafe and going past the funeral home, according to the City of Spartanburg.

There was a gathering to make it official Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

At the gathering, some of the speakers included Councilmember Erica Brown, former mayor Bill Barnet and Assistant City Manager Mitch Kennedy.

Also, a few of the students from the Cleveland Academy attended due to Dr. Woodward’s love for the school.