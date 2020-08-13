Funeral scheduled for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson, NC

by: Associated Press

WILSON, N.C. (AP) — A funeral is being held for a 5-year-old boy who was fatally shot in the North Carolina city of Wilson.

News outlets report that a funeral was scheduled for Thursday at 7 p.m. for Cannon Hinnant.

Authorities have charged Darrius Sessoms, 25, with first-degree murder in Cannon’s death.

Police said that Sessoms lived next to the boy’s father, although police have not released a motive.

WRAL-TV reported that Sessoms said he planned to hire his own lawyer at a court hearing on Tuesday.

He rejected a judge’s attempt to appoint an attorney for him.

The Wilson County clerk’s office said Thursday that he had still not hired an attorney. 

