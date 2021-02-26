Funeral service to be held Sunday for firefighter killed in crash

SPARTABURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Funeral arrangements have been announced for Firefighter Tyler Warfield, who was killed in a crash this week.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Brookwood Church located in Mauldin, SC (580 Brookwood Point Place, Simpsonville, SC 29681).

Firefighter Tyler Warfield began his time in the fire service with the Mauldin Fire Department as an Explorer in 2014. He began his career as a firefighter with Clear Spring Fire Rescue in July of 2017 and joined the Reidville Fire Department as a part-time firefighter in December of 2019. 

All firefighters attending will serve as honorary pallbearers and will be seated together.

The Clear Spring Fire Rescue Department along with Reidville Fire Department and Poplar Springs Fire Service Area have released the arrangements for Firefighter Tyler Warfield.

