Funeral services to be held Wednesday for Anderson sergeant killed in crash

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson Police will hold a funeral service for Sergeant Kaskin with full police honors Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at the Anderson Civic Center.

Before the service begins, there will be a processional at 10 a.m. from the McDougald Funeral Home to the Anderson Civic Center.

As part of the procession, Anderson Police says officers will ring a bell at the police station, which is done every time an officer dies.

Anderson Police also says Kaskin’s wife is a dispatcher and is planning to do the “last call” to dismiss him from duty. The Spartanburg Drill Team will present her with flag.

59-year-old Kaskin was killed last Friday in a head on collision in Anderson as he was driving home.

According to the coroner’s release, Kaskin was traveling in his city vehicle west on Highway 24 Friday morning.

Kaskin was reportedly returning home from working out to get ready for his shift when the accident occurred.

Coroner Greg Shore said Kaskin died from blunt force trauma.

Kaskin joined the Anderson Police Department in 2008 and was most recently a detective with the Investigation Division. In his life, he aspired for great personal fitness and was the owner of Urban Crazy Fitness, according to the funeral home.

He was married to a wife of 6 years and was a father and grandfather, according to Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart.

“This officer loved this community and he would do anything for this community. He loved his job in law enforcement. Just one of those unforeseen accidents to happen in life,” Stewart said Friday.

Kaskin’s family welcomed those who knew him for a memorial at the McDougald Funeral Home Tuesday evening.

During the 11 a.m. funeral Wednesday, social distancing will be observed and those attending are asked to wear a face covering.

The City of Anderson issued the following statement in regard to Kaskin’s death:

“It is with great sadness that we confirm the death Sergeant Ethan Kaskin of the Anderson City Police Department. HIs death was the result of injuries sustained in a head-on collision on Highway 24 near the double bridges in Anderson County Friday morning. “Sgt. Kaskin had an impeccable work ethic,” said Police Chief Jim Stewart. “He loved his job and took great care to live up to his oath as a police officer. HIs fellow officers will miss him and the public he served will miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife and loved ones.” Sgt. Kaskin joined the Anderson Police Department in 2008 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to Corporal in 2012 and to Sergeant in 2016. He was currently serving as a detective in the investigations unit. “We are heartbroken at the loss of Sgt. Kaskin, ” said David McCuen, City Manager. “We ask that the community keep his loved ones and our officers in prayer during this difficult time.”

Those who cannot attend the visitation or funeral may sign the funeral home’s guest book for Kaskin by clicking here.

The service will be live streamed on Wednesday on the McDougald Funeral Home’s Facebook page.