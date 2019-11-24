Furman Closes Out Regular Season With 64-7 Rout of Point University

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Furman SID) — FCS 15th-ranked Furman forced three turnovers and held Point University to just 91 yards of total offense en route to a 64-7 triumph in the regular season finale for both schools on a rainy Saturday afternoon at Paladin Stadium.

The victory, improved the Paladins to 8-4 on the season, while the Skyhawks dropped to 5-7. Furman will learn its postseason fate when the NCAA Division I Championship Selection Show airs at 12:30 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.

Travis Blackshear’s 49-yard interception return for a touchdown capped a 21-point first quarter for Furman, which tacked on 22 second period points on touchdown runs by Devin Wynn and Wayne Anderson, a pair of Grayson Atkins field goals, and a safety to take a 43-7 lead into halftime.

The Paladins attempted only a pair of second half passes en route to claiming their biggest margin of victory since the 2001 season.

Point registered just 91 yards in total offense and one yard rushing — both Paladin Stadium opponent lows.

Furman senior wide receiver caught four passes for 67 yards to become the school’s all-time receiving yards leader (2,528 yards).

Wynn’s 11 rushes for 83 yards headlined a Furman ground game that accounted for 317 of the Paladins’ 435 total yards. The Greensboro, Ga., native, who topped 1,000 yards on the season last week against Wofford, finished the regular season with 1,121 yards and a team leading 14 touchdowns.

Redshirt freshman nose guard Cameron Coleman, making only his second start of the season, paced Furman’s defense with six tackles, including four for-loss, and two sacks.

The Paladins had 14 tackles for-loss and matched a season high with five sacks.

True freshman safety Hugh Ryan was credited with two of the Paladins’ three turnovers, tallying an interception and a fumble.

Blackshear’s 49-yard interception return was the first by a Paladin since the 2017 season.

True freshman Cally Chizik finished with five tackles, a sack, and two three punt returns for 71 yards, including a 47-yarder that set up the Paladins’ second touchdown of the game.

Atkins’ 45-yard second quarter field goal was his 22nd conversion in his last 23 attempts.