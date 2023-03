ORLANDO, FL. (WSPA) – Furman fell to San Diego State Saturday afternoon in the second round of March Madness.

The Aztecs dominated much of the game against Furman.

The final score was 75-52.

Furman advanced to the second round of March Madness by pulling an upset Thursday against Virginia with a score of 68-67.

San Deigo State advanced by defeating the College of Charleston Thursday with a score of 63-57.

San Diego will play the winner of the Alabama vs. Maryland game.