Furman fans react to Southern Conference’s postponement announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Thursday, the Southern Conference announced fall competition would be postponed until the spring. Furman University has indicated it’s leaving the door open to play football games this fall. Fans told 7News they were saddened to hear the news of the postponement, but they understand the reasoning behind the decision.

Former Furman football player Bobby Daugherty said his first thought when he learned the Southern Conference fall competition was postponed was for the players.

“Just devastating…heart-wrenching,” Daugherty said. “I feel for those guys.”

Football games are one thing he and his son like to do together.

“It’s been a tough summer because he hasn’t got to hang out and see a lot of his friends that he normally would or do the normal summer activities, so…we got to figure out how to fill that gap this fall,” he said.

Former Furman football player Tom Legrand said missing out on this fall will be a loss for the community.

“Furman is a great community atmosphere, younger families and children can go,” he said.

But he is finding a silver lining in postponement.

“That means we’ll have the NFL in the fall and college in the spring, so I’ll get football all year,” Legrand said. “We would all be really happy with that, so I have no problem with that at all.”

While Paladins officials still hope to play some games this fall, they have yet to announce plans for a revised football schedule.

“Probably going to be a good thing if they can get anything or salvage any kind of season at all…I think it will be a good thing, a positive thing for the guys,” Daugherty said.