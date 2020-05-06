Furman planning in-person graduation for the Fall; holding tribute concert for grads Sat.

Live Now
by: WSPA Staff

Posted:
(WSPA) – Furman University officials said while they are planning to hold an in-person commencement in the fall, they will be holding a special tribute to graduating seniors on Saturday.

According to a news release, at 3 p.m. on Saturday singer-songwriter Emily Scott Robinson, a 2009 Furman graduate, will give a concert on the school’s Instagram page — @furmanuniversity.

Also on Saturday, President Elizabeth Davis and Furman Senior Class President Jaylon Goodwin will deliver a special video message to the 2020 graduates.

A date for the in-person commencement has not yet been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

