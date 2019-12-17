Furman student-athletes involved in sexual misconduct investigation, SLED officials say

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Student-athletes at Furman University are at the center of a sexual misconduct investigation, according to officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Furman University’s Chief of Police sent out an email on Friday, stating that SLED was investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman students.

He also said Furman’s Title IX office is conducting its own investigation.

The Chief stated the university’s immediate priority has been to support and provide help to potential victims, and to take measures to ensure the safety of the campus community.

According to Furman’s 2019 annual security report, there were 23 reports of rape and 9 reports of fondling on the university’s campus between 2016 and 2018.

Also according to that report, investigations into student, faculty, and staff misconduct are typically completed within 90 days–and those are handled on a case-by-case basis.

Disciplinary actions could range anywhere from a written warning, parental notification, and mandated counseling to loss of housing and expulsion or suspension from the university, according to the security report.

After seeing posts on social media, 7 News asked nearby Bob Jones University if some of its students were involved in the investigation as well.

Randy Page, Chief of Staff at Bob Jones University, confirmed that some BJU students were suspended, but not for sexual misconduct. He stated those students are not suspects in the sexual misconduct investigation.

Page sent a statement on behalf of Bob Jones University, saying “As the case is currently still under investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division, we are not sharing any details to avoid jeopardizing their investigation.”

State agents told 7 News the Furman students involved in the allegations are athletes.

State investigators could not confirm if students from any other school are involved in the investigation.

Furman asks anyone with information about any sexual misconduct or related crimes to contact the Furman Police Department or the university’s Title IX coordinator.

Click here to learn more about Furman’s sexual misconduct policy.

Here is the email that was sent out by Furman’s Chief of Police on Friday:

“Dear Furman Community,

I write to share with you that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple Furman students. While at least one news organization has reported on the case, SLED has asked us to not share any details at this point to avoid jeopardizing its investigation. We are cooperating fully with SLED as they lead the criminal investigation. Simultaneously, Furman’s Title IX Office is conducting its own investigation.

The University’s immediate priority has been to support and provide help to potential victims, and to take measures to ensure the safety of the campus community. We encourage anyone with knowledge of any sexual misconduct or related crimes to contact the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111 or the Title IX Coordinator at 864-294-2221.

John Milby

Furman Police Chief”