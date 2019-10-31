Furman student charged with vandalism, weapons offense

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — A Furman University student faces vandalism and weapons charges.

Court records show Dan Marwick Dodd III has been charged with vandalism and weapons/carrying or displaying firearms in public buildings or adjacent areas. 

A Furman University spokesman confirmed Dodd is a student and formerly played football with the Furman Paladins. 

Dodd was charged with vandalism after fellow students returned from fall break earlier this month and found swastikas and sexually explicit messages in their dorm. 

7News previously reported the vandalism appeared to be an isolated incident. 

On Monday, Furman University said in an email that campus police had identified two students involved in the vandalism. 

Citing court records, the Greenville News reports Dodd “was out on bond after reportedly bringing guns on campus when he was arrested in connection to the vandalism.”

