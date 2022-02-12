Furman to build new residence hall, renovate 4 others

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman Univerisity officials broke ground Saturday morning for a new residence hall.

University officials said the new residence hall is part of a $70 million renovation of first-year housing that will include remodeling and updating four other dorms in the “South Housing” area. The new hall will be move-in ready by fall 2023. The existing Blackwell Hall is scheduled for demolition starting May 2024.

The project will replace the current Blackwell Hall, relocate the Center for Inclusive Communities into the new hall, and introduce a host of modern amenities in the new and existing halls designed to support student success and belonging, enhancing the first-year experience for Furman students, officials said. Construction is expected to begin in March. The project will be funded through financing, and will cost $70 million, including approximately $31.2 million for the new first-year residence hall.

Demolition of Blackwell Hall will begin in May 2024 and last through September, according to Furman. The building is named after Furman’s Gordon Williams Blackwell, an alumnus of Furman’s Class of 1932, who became Furman’s eighth president in 1965. Blackwell Hall was constructed in 1967 and remodeled in 2006. The university administration is discussing ways to continue to honor the former president.

By reimagining the first-year residence hall from the ground up, we are creating a vibrant student hub, one with new personal and social spaces for students to gather and connect for years to come, setting their trajectory for success at Furman and beyond. This project enhances the safety, accessibility, security and privacy components of all the residence halls in South Housing, while also advancing the university’s sustainability goals. Furman University President Elizabeth Davis

New home for the Center for Inclusive Communities

The new hall will offer students greater opportunities to gather and build community while creating more occasions for faculty and staff to visit South Housing, Furman said.

The design will also provide ample space for the Center for Inclusive Communities, which will move from the Trone Student Center, to grow programs and initiatives, according to Deborah Allen, who served as the director of the CIC until last week and played a central role in the project’s early planning, according to officials. The new building will include reception and office spaces, a kitchenette, meeting and lounge spaces and support services, and provide the entire campus easy access to the CIC.

Now in its fifth academic year, the CIC continues to cultivate an inclusive and welcoming environment for Furman’s historically underrepresented students to thrive as their authentic selves. Staff foster opportunities for students to engage with people from various cultures and identities and reflect deeply on their own intersecting identities. Deborah Allen, Former Director of the CIC

University officials said the center coordinates activities and events related to first-generation students, cultural heritage and awareness, inclusivity for the LGBTQIA+ community, the legacy of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and many others. Rod Kelley is serving as interim director while a national search is conducted.

“Early on, it was apparent our students, programs and initiatives would quickly outgrow the current physical space,” said Allen. “It is exciting to envision a new space, placing the CIC at the nucleus of a vibrant living and learning community.”

‘A residential village’

Furman University said the renovations of residence halls Manly, Geer, McGlothlin and Poteat, and construction of the new residence hall will grow the overall total beds for South Housing to 718, ensuring the entire first-year class is housed in one location, an important foundational element of student success and belongingness.

According to officials, the renovations will include several new safety upgrades, entrance accessibility, new bathroom layouts and fixtures, information technology improvements and new social spaces. An evaluation of Blackwell Hall determined that it would cost more to renovate the building than to replace it.

The South Housing renovation and construction project will not only enhance the residential experience for first-year students, but will create a residential village that strengthens the connection to the core of campus, much like the Trone Student Center renovation and boardwalk provided a few years ago. The first-year South Housing experience will better connect students to each other in the various halls while serving as a centerpiece for student activity both inside and outside residence halls. Connie Carson, Vice President for Student Life

The lead design firm on the project is St. Louis, M.O.-based Mackey Mitchell Architects, which is partnering with McMillan Pazdan Smith, which has offices in Atlanta and the Carolinas, school officials said. John Burse of Mackey Mitchell is the principal design architect and is based out of the firm’s Asheville, N.C., office. Kyle Wagoner and Marilee Hertlein are also principals.

Officials said the construction management company is Rodgers Builders, a women-owned firm headquartered in Charlotte, N.C. The firm also managed the Townes Center for Science addition and renovation, which was Furman’s largest project to date. As part of this new South Housing project, Rodgers Builders will be contacting minority-owned businesses to perform some of the subcontractor work.

Projected timeline of the project