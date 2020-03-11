Furman University cancels classes on campus until further notice as coronavirus response plan

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University is canceling classes until further notice as part of their coronavirus response plan.

School officials announced on Wednesday that Furman is extending spring break for students by one week through March 22.

All on-campus class meetings have been suspended, and they say students should stay home and not return to campus until further notice.

Remote instruction will begin March 23 through at least March 27.

Starting March 16, all non-athletics events are canceled or being postponed through at least March 30.

The university will remain open, and faculty and staff will report during their regular working hours.

No students, faculty or staff are suspected of having COVID-19, school officials say.