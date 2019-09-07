Furman University training staff and students for mass casualty events

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Furman University is increasing preparedness for mass casualties like school shootings this semester with training classes on blood loss control related to traumatic injuries, using trauma kits.

The school is adding trauma kits in buildings across its campus this semester to increase preparedness in the event of a mass casualty incident.

Across the campus, six are being added this semester and Furman University police officers are training staff members and students how to use them in case of an emergency all semester.

Furman has installed 3 of these Traumedic kits in high traffic areas since last year in its dining hall, library and McAllister auditorium.

They include tourniquets, first aid kits, combat gauze emergency blankets and dressing materials to stop bleeding. These items are also used in the US military. Furman police officers say it’s critical that staff and students have easy access to them in case of an emergency.

“Our main goal at that time is to neutralize a threat so we’re going after the shooter… so when people have this type of training and they see these kits around, they can actually help,” says Lt. Victor Rivas.

Two hundred individuals at Furman University have already been trained including staff members and students.

University police officers plan to hold their next training session in a couple of weeks at the school’s student center, which is highly encouraged for staff and optional for students.