Future of Greenville County Square discussed by council

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) - Six Greenville County Council members held a news conference Friday to discuss the billion dollar county square development project.

The council members said during the news conference that they were unhappy with how county leadership is handling the project and proposed a new plan for redevelopment they said would be cheaper.

The members put together 10 reasons they want to do something about the redevelopment of county square, including a lack of transparency and the possible savings of $100 million for taxpayers.

County Square is about 37 acres of prime real estate in the heart of Greenville. The project would including a new county building and outsource some of the county offices here elsewhere, freeing up land to be developed that would bring in millions in tax revenue.

The original plan has that revenue canceling out the cost of a new county building.

Some council members are now saying the new county building is costing a lot more than expected, and they think they should scrap it, moving all of the county offices off-site.

They said this would free up even more land to be privately developed, saving taxpayers money and bringing in more tax revenue.

"This is a great project for Greenville," Lynn Ballard, with the Greenville County Council, said. "We just don't want the project to proceed the way it's being done now, and we're offering this proposal as an alternative."

Council members said they will be adding this proposal as an amendment to a motion that would totally stop the project. That proposal will be going before the council next week.