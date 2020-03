(WSPA) – The Georgia Department of Public Health said the state has a total of 87 COVID-19-related deaths and 2809 total cases of the virus.

According to their website, there are 707 people hospitalized with the virus.

Fulton County has the most confirmed cases by county with 463, as well as 14 deaths.

Dougherty County has 17 deaths and 267 cases of COVID-19.

