Ga. Dept. of Public Health partnering with CDC for COVID-19 antibody testing survey

ATLANTA, GA (WSPA) – The Georgia Department of Public Health announced Monday that they are partnering with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Fulton and DeKalb County Boards of Health to conduct an antibody testing survey to try to better understand the number of people who may have been infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

According to a news release from the Georgia Department of Public Health, between April 28 through May 4, teams of public health professionals will visit randomly selected homes in different areas of Fulton and DeKalb counties, and household members will be asked to answer survey questions, as well as provide a blood sample to be tested for antibodies for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

“We encourage everyone who is visited by the teams to participate in this very important survey that can help public health officials assess how widespread COVID-19 is in certain area, ” Kathleen E. Toomey, DPH commissioner. “This is another way that Georgians can play a role in helping fight this virus.”

According to the release, the antibodies for SAR-Co-V-2 typically take one to three weeks to develop, and the antibody test can help identify people who were infected but didn’t have symptoms or weren’t tested for COVID-19.

“Fulton and DeKalb counties were selected because community transmission of confirmed COVID-19 cases is occurring in these counties. The areas that teams will visit within each county are census blocks, used by the U.S. Census Bureau, and were randomly selected. Households will be randomly selected within each area. Only homes approached by the investigation teams are eligible to participate. Participation is voluntary. Teams will be identifiable by their CDC vests and CDC badges. They will also have an official letter from CDC and the GA Department of Public Health.”

For more information, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-antibody-testing.