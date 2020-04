In this Feb. 11, 2020, photo, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks during a dedication of the state’s new Nathan Deal Judicial Center in Atlanta. Georgia election officials are postponing the state’s March 24 presidential primaries until May because of fears over the coronavirus. (AP Photo/John Amis)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA (WSPA) – Georgia Governor Brian Kemp authorized sheriffs to enforce the shelter in place order.

The order issued on Friday says deputies can enforce the closure of businesses, establishments, for-profit corporations, non-profit corporations, and organizations.

The order becomes effective beginning 6 p.m. Friday and expires at 11:59 p.m.on Monday, April 13, 2020.