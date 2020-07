OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - A wreck involving Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers and the motorcade for a fallen Tulsa police has shut down part of a turnpike in Oklahoma City.

At around 11:20 a.m., the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced the Kilpatrick Turnpike westbound at Broadway Extension is shut down at this time due to an accident with injury. Eastbound traffic is also backed up due to this accident.